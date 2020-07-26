Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center to conduct internal reviews, security analysis

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Juvenile Justice Director Valerie Boykin released a statement regarding the return of the Bon Air escapees that were caught by US Marshals in Michigan on Saturday.

20-year-old Taylor was serving a sentence after being convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault before escaping the facility. 18-year-old Williams was convicted of malicious wounding and robbery.

Boykin had ordered a complete security analysis of the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center campus to investigate and host internal reviews.

She added that an external team will be brought in to conduct the independent analysis to augment findings.

“We are committed to determine if more immediate security enhancements are needed at Bon Air,” Boykin said. “Bon Air is an old campus, and this incident highlights the need for a more modern state-of-the-art secure treatment facility. Prior to this incident, we had not had an escape in over 20 years. It is extremely important to us to continue to be a good neighbor to the Bon Air community as we fulfill our role in public safety.”

