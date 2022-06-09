RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bon Secours announced on Wednesday their plans to renovate an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building in Manchester for the opening of a community health clinic in 2023.

The Care-A-Van is a mobile health clinic that has been driving the street of Richmond for more than 25 years. Its original purpose was to provide kids with immunizations, now it provides the uninsured and underinsured members of the community with reliable healthcare and resources.

“The Care-A-Van has served many thousands of uninsured and underinsured adults and children across this region,” said Becky Clay Christensen, Bon Secours Executive Director of Community Health.

Christensen also walked members of the celebration on Wednesday around the empty building and explained the clinic will house eight exam rooms, an on-site lab and provide the latest medical technology. This clinic will also be the first ever extension to the Bon Secours Care-A-Van, which served more than 13,000 patients last year.

Members of the Bon Secours Health team, such as nurses and social workers will work in both the van and in the building. The new clinic will provide not only physical care but also provide counselors and mental wellness centers with the newly renovated space.

“The commitment of the sisters of Bon Secours — as they serve the poor and dying, those circumstances prevented them from achieving what we all want in life. We all want safe shelter, healthy food, opportunities for our children and, of course, good health,” Christensen said.

The Manchester Community can expect the new Bon Secours Community Health Clinic to open at the beginning of 2023.