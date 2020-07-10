Bon Secours eases visitor restrictions for Richmond hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bon Secours announced Friday that visitor restrictions at all of its Richmond hospitals will be lifted.

Visitor restrictions were put in place to lessen foot traffic at city hospitals to lessen the spread of coronavirus.

“Bon Secours recognizes that having family support is important for the wellbeing of our patients. Therefore, while continuing to ensure the safety of our patients, health care workers and visitors, visitation restrictions have been relaxed at all seven Richmond market hospitals,” the health system said in a release.

Current visitor guidelines are as follows:

One visitor All admitted patients (excluding COVID-19 patients) Emergency Department patients (excluding COVID-19 patients) End-of-life situations or when essential for well being and care community clergy/spiritual support



Two visitors: Mothers/baby and NICU (including doula if requested) Children under 12



Visitors will still be asked to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines and screenings, including a temperature check and an examination for symptoms consistent with the virus.

Click here for additional information.

More News Where You Live