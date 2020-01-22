Bond denied for suspect in 9-year-old girl’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Circuit Court judge denied bond to a suspect in the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson, despite arguments from the defense Wednesday that the man had no prior criminal record.

Police arrested 20-year-old Jesus Turner, one of three men charged in Dickson’s death, in December after months of investigating.

Dickson was struck by a stray bullet while at a Memorial Day cookout with her family at Carter Jones Park. Two other people, an 11-year-old boy and a man, survived after being hit in the crossfire. Police said Dickson later died at the hospital.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the judge said that the nature of the crime is “too egregious” for Turner to be granted bond. Two other suspects, Quinshawn Betts, 18, and Jermaine Davis, 21, were arrested and charged a month before Turner was detained.

Dickson’s killing sparked outrage from community members, prompted federal authorities to offer a $20,000 reward and compelled Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) to share her story on floor of the U.S. House in September.

