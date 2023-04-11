RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re tired of the age-old question, “What’s for dinner?” this new Richmond grab-and-go restaurant could have the answer.

The owners of the highly rated white-tablecloth Shockoe Bottom restaurant, Old Original Bookbinder’s Seafood and Steakhouse, have opened a business venture quite different towards the other end of the city — a macaroni and cheese takeout restaurant on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese officially opened its doors in February, and introduced the Boulevard to its unique macaroni dishes even earlier, via food truck at the Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival.

Opened by John and Jayme Taxin, the comfort food take-out spot features an array of fun and funky macaroni and cheese dishes cooked fresh to order. Guests will find dishes highlighting flavors such as truffle and parmesan; fig, ham and goat cheese; bacon, scallions and gruyere; chicken, gorgonzola and Texas Pete — and much more.

The Taxins say macaroni and cheese started as a craving through both of Jayme’s pregnancies and continued on to become a household weekly staple known as “Ole’ Faithful,” according to the business’ website. A food that answered the question asked every day in households across the nation, “What’s for dinner?”

But, the food choices don’t stop at noodles and cheese. BigWife’s also offers several salad variations and a couple of last-course treats for those with a sweet tooth.

BigWife’s can be found at 1017A N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, cupping the Scotts Addition area with its promises of warm, melty mac n’ cheese. It’s open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Orders can also be placed online here.