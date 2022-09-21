RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Anticipation is mounting for the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ first home playoff game in eight years.

The team’s Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Todd Parnell, told 8News he’s fired up for the team to be hosting a home playoff game at the Diamond. According to Parnell, there is a ton of buzz from fans ahead of the Thursday matchup against the Erie Seawolves.

This will be the first playoff game at the Diamond since 2014. A wait that was only exacerbated by the pandemic.

“It went from being the most upbeat happy business in Richmond to really trying to stay alive as a business,” Parnell said. “The thing that I’ve stressed to everybody all week is this doesn’t happen every year.”

Neither does a major renovation. Just last week, Richmond officials announced progress had been made in a $2.4 billion redevelopment project. Parnell says the project has been a long time coming.

“It’s just a culmination of a lot of hard work,” Parnell said. “A lot of faith believing this was going to happen.”

According to Parnell, it couldn’t have come at a better time — especially after the Major League Baseball Association (MLB) took over the Minor League during the pandemic and required the 40-year-old stadium to meet MLB’s standards.

“They instituted a new set of rules where facility standards had to be met and this is how we will meet those standards,” he said.

With all of the bases loaded, Parnell told 8News his excitement can’t be contained.

“Boom! That was a good one,” Parnell said. “We’re just full of understatements today.”