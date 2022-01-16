Boulevard Bridge in Richmond closed due to winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Boulevard Bridge in Richmond has been closed in downtown Richmond.

Bridges generally get icy and freeze before roads do because, unlike roads, bridges do not have anything underneath to insulate them. Instead, cold air is able to pass unobstructed over the top and underneath of bridges, cooling them much faster.

The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the Boulevard Bridge was closed by The Richmond Police Department, and will update 8News when it has been reopened.