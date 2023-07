RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority (RMTA) announced the closure of the Boulevard Bridge on Westover Hills Boulevard for maintenance.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 7, until Saturday, July 8, for maintenance.

The RMTA reminds drivers to pay attention to signage in the area, and to use caution while

moving through the work zone.

Roadwork will be weather permitting.