Boulevard Bridge reopened after being closed due to multiple crashes

Boulevard Bridge was closed Wednesday evening but is now reopened. (8News photo from Jan. 5, 2022)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Boulevard Bridge, also known as the Nickel Bridge, has reopened after being shut down Wednesday due to multiple crashes.

A Richmond police spokesperson shared an email with 8News on Jan. 5 at 5:17 p.m. stating that the bridge was “closed due to multiple collisions that have occurred as a result of inclement weather.”

Police sent out a tweet on Thursday morning announcing that the bridge is now open.

“The Boulevard Bridge has been reopened and is safe for travel,” Richmond police wrote.

The Boulevard Bridge has been reopened and is safe for travel. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) January 6, 2022