The Brass Tap, a craft beer bar and entertainment venue, is planning to open in Libbie Mill in January 2023. (Courtesy of Yash Patel)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new restaurant and craft beer bar franchise will soon be opening a location in Richmond’s Libbie Mill neighborhood.

This will be Yash Patel and his partner Abhi Sheth’s first-ever venture into the food industry.

“Neither of us had any experience but we were intrigued by it,” Patel said.

Patel said he and Sheth went to school together and were interested in “Brass Tap” because they liked the idea of opening a bar together. Brass Tap is a Tampa-based franchise of craft beer bars and entertainment venues.

“They’re supporting us. So if we have any questions, they are there to give us advice,” Patel said. “My family has been in the franchise business my whole life.”

As for what future patrons can expect, Patel said he wants the space to feel both lively and welcoming.

“Homey kind of feeling and an upscale bar experience,” Patel said. “A lot of high-top tables, around 20 big-screen TVs for sports, we also want to have live music and karaoke nights.”

The space is expected to seat an estimated 140 patrons and will feature garage doors on one side to create an “indoor-outdoor experience” during the summer season.

A bartender prepares a beverage at Brass Tap (Courtesy of Yash Patel)

Aside from wine and cocktails, the bar and restaurant will feature 60 different beers on tap.

“We get to work with local breweries in Richmond, as well as breweries as far as Virginia Beach and Charlottesville,” Patel said.

An extensive menu of bar-food staple at Brass Tap (Courtesy of Yash Patel) Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger at Brass Tap (Courtesy of Yash Patel)

An extensive menu will feature bar staples like burgers, wings and fries, as well as build-your-own-pizzas and a brunch menu.

“Everyone wants something different and not everyone wants the same experience,” Patel said.

Patel’s parents live in Chesterfield County. While Patel himself didn’t grow up in the Richmond area, he says he did spend a lot of time in the area after and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love the idea of bringing Richmond microbrewery products together,” he said.

The original opening date for Brass Tap was supposed to be in December 2022, but because of construction delays, it is now scheduled to open on Jan. 9, 2023.

“We’re looking forward to the opening,” Patel said. “This has been in the works for a little over a year now.”

Brass Tap Richmond will be located at 4901 Libbie Mill Blvd., Suite 100.