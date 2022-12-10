Whether you want to walk, jog or run a Turkey Trot this year, it’s important to train, so you’re ready for the day of the 5K.

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — If you’re looking to get some exercise and give back this holiday season, Richmond Road Runners Club is offering the perfect opportunity with their annual Toy Run.

The Richmond Road Runners Club will present the annual Toy Run 5K on Sunday, December 11, at Bryan Park in Richmond. The half-mile Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the Toy Run 5K will begin at 9 a.m. Race check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m.

There will also be a virtual Toy Run 5K option that will take place between Saturday, Dec. 10 and Monday, Dec. 12.

The Fun Run is free, while both the in-person and virtual 5K options have a registration fee of $25. This fee is reduced to $20 for Richmond Road Runners Club members. On-site registration will be available at check-in on race day.

All profits from the race will be donated to Mason’s Toy Box, a nonprofit that distributes toys to hospitalized children and their families in Central Virginia.

This year, Girls on the Run Greater Richmond will participate in the Toy Run as their end of season celebratory 5K.