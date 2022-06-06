RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department has recovered a body from the James River Monday morning, according to Richmond Police.

The scene is at the Huguenot Flatwater Trail river-access point and the area is blocked off with Richmond Fire vehicles and police cruisers.

Photo from the scene on the James River Monday morning

The body has not been identified yet, police say.

This is a breaking news story. 8News is on scene working to learn more.

While it is not confirmed that the body found is related to the Bosher’s Dam incident, there has been an ongoing search for one body for a week.