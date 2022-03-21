RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Richmond Highway.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Richmond Highway at 11:54 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Police have released limited information but confirm the investigation is ongoing.