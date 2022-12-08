RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Budget airline Breeze Airways announced earlier this week the return of its service to Jacksonville, Fla., from Richmond starting next year.

Beginning May 18, 2023, the Richmond-to-Jacksonville route will be in service on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of Seriously Nice service,” Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in a press release from the airline. “With returning service to Jacksonville, we now offer nine destinations from RIC.”

Breeze currently operates flights to eight destinations from Richmond: Charleston, S.C.; Las Vegas, Nev.; New Orleans, La.; Hartford, Conn.; San Francisco, Calif.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah; and Tampa, Fla.

According to the release, the airline offers affordable fares to underserved cities along with a variety of perks. For more information about Breeze Airways, visit here.