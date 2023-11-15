SANDSON, Va. (WRIC) — Air travelers will now be able to head to the Sunshine State from the River City for as low as $39 this winter and spring.

Breeze Airways has inaugurated a new service from Richmond to Fort Myers with a twice-weekly seasonal service.

The low price will be given for one-way travel to air passengers if purchased by Nov. 21 for travel between the dates of Jan 8. to Feb. 7, 2024.

“Our expanded service will give guests in Richmond an easy and affordable way to travel to Southwest Florida and enjoy the beautiful beaches there,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey.

More information on Breeze Airways fares can be found on the airline’s website.