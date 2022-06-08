RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In celebration of its one-year anniversary in Richmond, Breeze Airways has announced four new highly-anticipated direct flights. Breeze will now fly direct out of Richmond to San Francisco, Hartford, Jacksonville and Providence, totaling nine flights out of the river city, including current flights to Charleston, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.

Breeze Airways CEO, David Neelman, said the company wants to focus on lifestyle.

“We create these spaces where people can live in Charleston. They can fly during the day and come back at night. So it’s just a better life,” Neelman said. “We’re focusing on lifestyle.”

Neelman also previously co-founded Morris Air, WestJet, JetBlue and Azul Linhas Aereas.

“You don’t add new cities to a city if it’s not going well, so we’re really pleased with how things are going here in Richmond,” Neelman said.

Breeze Airways CEO, David Neelman

The Vice President of Airline Marketing at Airbus North America, Matthew Saks, said the non-stop flights will utilize the newest member of the Airbus aircraft family, the Airbus A220, which uses a 3:2 configuration, and is more fuel-efficient. The plane will also have fewer seats than what guests are used to typically seeing on larger planes. The A220 will have 126 seats, compared to the typical larger plane which seats 200 or more.

“It also ensures that the passengers have the most comfortable experience possible,” Saks said. “So when you get onto the aircraft, you’ll notice that the aircraft has bigger windows, it’s lighter, it’s airier, and ensuring that the passenger, from their perspective, will have a really comfortable ride and enjoy their time on the aircraft.”

Neelman said the nonstop flights will hub to hub, meaning the airline – and its customers – will be saving money without connections.

“We just picked cities from Richmond that have a lot of people traveling, and then we stimulate it with the lower fare, and, you know, we always say, ‘We get you there for twice as faster, but half the price’,” Neeman said.