RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Breeze Airways has announced that it will offer 35% off all roundtrip base fares from Richmond from now until mid-January with a discount code.

Travelers have until Friday, Jan. 12 for discounted travel through Feb. 13, which is taken with promo code ‘GETFRESH‘.

The promotion is for new reservations that include all routes spanning from 45 cities in 26 states, according to the airline.

Discount fares will only apply for dates of travel from Jan 15. through May 22, with the exception of purchasing tickets from Jan 8. until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Tickets must be purchased at Breeze Airways’ website or on the Breeze app. The airline said discounts cannot be combined with any other promotion.