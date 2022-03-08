RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The low-fare airline Breeze Airways has added five nonstop flights out of Richmond International Airport (RIC), including flights twice a week to Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Breeze Airways already had routes from RIC to Charleston, S.C., New Orleans, Tampa Bay and West Palm Beach in Florida. The new nonstop flights from Richmond will be:

Jacksonville, FL : Starting on May 19, there will be flights on Thursday and Sunday that will cost from $49 to $99

: Starting on May 19, there will be flights on Thursday and Sunday that will cost from $49 to $99 San Francisco, CA : Starting May 25, there will be flights on Wednesday and Saturday with prices ranging from $99 to $199

: Starting May 25, there will be flights on Wednesday and Saturday with prices ranging from $99 to $199 Hartford, CT : Starting June 3, there will be trips on Friday and Monday with prices as low as $39 to $89.

: Starting June 3, there will be trips on Friday and Monday with prices as low as $39 to $89. Las Vegas, NV: Starting June 9, there will be flights Thursday and Sunday. Prices range from $99 to $199.

Starting June 9, there will be flights Thursday and Sunday. Prices range from $99 to $199. Providence, RI: Starting June 30, there will flights Thursday and Sunday with prices starting at $49 to $89.

Breeze’s expansion in Richmond is part of a larger effort from the airline to add 35 routes this summer from 10 new cities. The carrier, which began service last May, has expanded across the country with 77 routes in 18 states.