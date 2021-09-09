Brewer’s Cafe to host community health block party next weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Sept. 18, Richmonders can head to Brewer’s Cafe for COVID-19 testing and vaccines.

During the event there will be free coffees and juices for people who get their vaccine. Admission to the event is free and a DJ will be there playing music.

The Community Health Block Party goes from 10 a.m. to noon.

While there, people can also learn about job opportunities and resources in the community.

The City of Richmond and Vaccinate Virginia are helping to make the event possible.

