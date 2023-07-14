RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Brewfest 2023 is coming to Richmond on Saturday, July 15, promising live music, beer and more for attendees.

This craft beer festival will be hosted from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2000 Dock Street in the Shockoe Bottom area.

The organizers will host several Richmond area breweries:

Center of the Universe

Trapezium

Richbrau

Beale’s

Bryant’s Cider

Crazy Rooster

Bingo Beer Company

Ballad Brewing

Strangeways

Benchtop

There will also be food provided by Brew Craft Bar & Kitchen.

Four live bands will perform — Jay Turner, Luke Bobbitt and the Crocodilians, Brass in Pocket and Funhouse.

Additionally, there will be a “kids corner” as well as misting fans to help keep attendees cool.

Tickets begin at $15 each. Those interested in visiting can find more information on Eventbrite.