RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The brick wall of a building on East Marshall Street in the Jackson Ward area of Richmond has collapsed.

According to an 8News viewer, the wall came down shortly after 8:45 p.m. with fire crews responding to the wreckage. The wreckage is reportedly blocking East Marshall Street and North Adams.

The brick wall of a building on East Marshall Street in downtown Richmond has collapsed.

The brick wall of a building on East Marshall Street in downtown Richmond has collapsed.

The viewer said that they felt a big gust of wind before they heard a loud boom. They believe the building was unoccupied and no one was reported injured.

8News is working to learn more information from authorities.