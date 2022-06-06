RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bridge repairing project is expected to cause traffic disruptions beginning in late June, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Kokosing Construction Company will be replacing the bridge superstructure on North 5th Street over Interstate 95 as part of a multi-phased project contract with VDOT.

Traffic travelling from I-64 westbound to I-95 southbound may experience delays while merging from two lanes down prior to the bridge. Vehicles can head straight into the city or proceed along the interstate ramp to access I-95 southbound.

Additionally, long-term shoulder closures and temporary overnight lane closures will be implemented on I-95 to accommodate work taking place on the bridge’s substructure elements.