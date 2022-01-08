Bring One for the Chipper: Christmas tree recycling today

Bring One for the Chipper event (Photo credit Tim Corley)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several committees have joined together to offer a Christmas tree recycling event near the Diamond for city residents.

The Department of Public Works, Clean City Commission and the Department of Public Utilities have all joined together to put on, Bring One for the Chipper, a recycling event happening Saturday, Jan. 8.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: 1710 Robin Hood Road (northeast corner of Robin Hood Road and North Arthur Ashe Blvd.)

1710 Robin Hood Road (northeast corner of Robin Hood Road and North Arthur Ashe Blvd.) Who: All city residents, proof of residency is required

All city residents, proof of residency is required What: According to the release, the event includes recycling for Christmas trees, paper documents, electronics, pesticides, herbicides, and oil-based paints

No trees will be accepted after the event ends at 2 p.m.