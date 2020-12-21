‘Bring One for the Chipper’ event will give Richmond residents a chance to recycle their Christmas trees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Department of Public Works announced Monday that the 13th annual “Bring One for the Chipper” recycling event, where city residents can drop off their Christmas trees and other items, will take place Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a release from the department, the event will give residents an opportunity to recycle their Christmas trees, have up to five boxes of documents shredded and safely get rid of electronics and household hazardous waste.

Those interested in dropping off items at the event, which will be held at 1710 Robin Hood Road, must be a city resident and follow the specific guidelines:

Document shredding will be limited to five boxes of documents and you must remove all binders, staples and clips.

Electronics, including computer systems, televisions, computer monitors, printers and accessories, can be dropped off but various fees apply.

Bug spray, rodent poison and herbicides (Roundup, etc.) can be dropped off but latex and water based paints will not be collected. These items can be put in with regular curbside trash pick-up after they have dried up in open paint cans.

City residents will be allowed to drop off their Christmas trees at the event or at the East Richmond Road Convenience Center — located at 3800 East Richmond Road — starting on Dec. 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The city’s Department of Public Works will collect Christmas trees curbside from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8. Residents are asked to put their tree beside their supercan.