RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members from the New Virginia Majority gathered with formerly incarcerated organizers and allies to demand the early release of inmates dealing with the pandemic from Virginia jails. The groups demands were targeted towards the Department of Corrections, Governor Ralph Northam and Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran.
The rally was held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. by the Maggie L. Walker statue on Broad Street.
Testimonies and stories of times in incarceration were shared by individuals and family members.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Former MLB pitcher sought in ex-girlfriend’s murder
- Diversity Richmond hosts second ¡Viva RVA! food drive-thru to help Latino families during pandemic
- Bring Them Home Rally held at Maggie L. Walker statue
- Virginia Tech leads Duke 10-7 at the half in Durham, North Carolina
- Liberty moves to 3-0, beats North Alabama 28-7