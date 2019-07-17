‘Bring your dogs inside’: RACC reinforcing new law that prohibits tying up dogs in extreme weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is enforcing a law prohibiting tying up dogs in adverse weather, specifically this week’s intense heat wave.

A heat advisory has been issued through Sunday this week, so any dogs tied up outside can be reported and taken to RACC.

RACC Officers can provide crates to move dogs into the AC if needed.

“Please be advised: we will be enforcing. Bring your dogs inside today,” RACC said in a Facebook post.

If you see dogs outside, call 804-646-5573 to report it.

It’s going to be HOT for the next few days! HOT, HOT, and more HOT! The only good thing about this heat is we get to… Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

