RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond-area families are invited to utilize space and materials at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for a free event.

Open Studio Sundays is a monthly event hosted by the VMFA, usually on the first Sunday of the month, in which families are invited to participate in an art project inspired by a piece from the museum’s collection.

This month, attendees will be making coil clay pots inspired by the museum’s Pre-Columbian collection. November’s Open Studio Sunday will be inspired by Native American art and feature performances and artist demonstrations.

The event takes place at the WestRock Art Education Center in the VMFA from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. November’s Open Studio Sunday will take place on Nov. 6.

The event is free and open to all ages, but children under 13 must have an adult with them. Registration is not required.