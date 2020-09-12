Broad Rock Elementary School employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools announced on Saturday that a Broad Rock Elementary School employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from Superintendent Jason Kamras states that the employee attended learning kit preparation on Sept. 3 and kit distribution on Sept. 5 and 8. The employee is now in isolation.

The school district is encouraging all individuals who attended these events at the elementary school to monitor their symptoms and reach out to their primary care provider or the Richmond City Health District with any concerns. Contact tracers will reach out to individuals who were in close contact with the staff member.

