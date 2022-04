RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Due to Phase II of Richmond’s 1.2 million Broad Street repaving project, many GRTC buses will be detoured, and stops may be temporarily relocated.

The two-month-long project will occur from Monday, April 11 to Tuesday, June 21, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Graphic of the project route



GRTC route/stop changes: Westbound from Belvidere St. to Meadow St.

Pulse

Westbound: From Broad Street, turn right on Belvidere Street, turn right on Leigh Street, make a slight right onto Brook Road, turn right on Clay Street, turn right on Harrison Street, turn left on Leigh Street, turn left on Hermitage Road, turn right on Broad, and resume regular route. Missed stop: VCU & VUU westbound station. Use temporary stops: Leigh + Brook, Clay + Brook, Clay + Belvidere, Clay + Hancock, Leigh + Kinney, Leigh + Dinneen.

14

Westbound: From Broad Street, turn right on Belvidere Street, turn right on Leigh Street, make a slight right onto Chamberlayne Parkway, turn right on Clay Street, turn left on Harrison Street, turn left on Leigh Street, turn right on Lombardy Street, and resume regular route.

Missed stops: #428 (Broad + Gilmer), #2487 (Broad + Hancock), #464 (Broad + Ryland), #400 (Broad + Bowe), and #2815 (Lombardy + Kroger). Use temporary stops: Leigh + Brook, Clay + Brook, Clay + Belvidere, Clay + Hancock, Leigh + Kinney.

Eastbound: From Lombardy Street, turn left on Leigh Street, turn right on Adams Street, turn left on Broad Street, and resume regular route.

Missed Stops: #3675 (Lombardy + Broad), #463 (Broad + Ryland), #432 (Broad + Shafer), #446 (Broad + Laurel), and #435 (Broad + Henry). Use temporary stops: Leigh + Brook.

50

Westbound: From Broad Street, turn right on Belvidere Street, turn right on Leigh Street, make a slight right onto Brook Road, turn right on Clay Street, turn right on Harrison Street, turn left on Leigh Street, turn left on Hermitage Road, turn right on Broad, and resume regular route.

Missed stops: #428 (Broad + Gilmer), #2487 (Broad + Hancock), #464 (Broad + Ryland), and #400 (Broad + Bowe). Use temporary stops: Leigh + Brook, Clay + Brook, Clay + Belvidere, Clay + Hancock, Leigh + Kinney, Leigh + Dinneen.

Eastbound: No detour.

77

Westbound: No detour.

Eastbound: No detour.

78

Westbound: From Broad Street, turn left on Belvidere Street, turn right on Main Street, turn left on Harrison Street, and resume regular route. Missed stops: #428 (Broad + Gilmer), #2487 (Broad + Hancock), #1171 (Harrison + Broad), #1175 (Harrison + Franklin), and #1183 (Harrison + Park). Use temporary stop: #1635 (Main + Laurel).

Eastbound: No detour.