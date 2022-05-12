RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The dastardly drive that is Broad Street today has been caused by a paving project that began over a month ago. The project, still incomplete, has little to no signage- forcing people to find their own detour routes.

With the highly trafficked road causing major disruptions in Richmond, residents are questioning why the roadwork is happening when the most amount of people are on the road, and when it will all end.

Ashley Thompson lives along Broad, and while it’s getting paved, she’s getting peeved.

“I live 10 minutes from work and my commute turned into a 50-minute commute, basically,” Thompson explained.

Thompson’s main complaint is that it appears crews are paving during days and nights, but not on weekends.

“It seems like they are paving during the peak work hours during the week which is extremely frustrating and it doesn’t really make a lot of sense to me,“ Thompson said.

Richmond resident Nick Barker is in the same boat as Thompson.

“It’s like all day and then it’s not on weekends which was kind of weird,” Barker said.

Today, 8News took drivers’ questions and concerns to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, asking if there was any way to possibly alleviate some of the issues during rush hour traffic- when most people are on the road.

“You know, we started publicizing and telling folks very early on, maybe two months ahead of time, that you will want to avoid Broad Street during this time between now and the summertime, and so we still stick to that same message,” Stoney said.

As of Thursday, there were no plans to make any changes to the paving project.