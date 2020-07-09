Broadway in Richmond returns for 12th season, beginning Feb. 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The show must go on. Thus Broadway in Richmond is turning on the lights for their 12th season.

The 2021 Season Performance dates were announced Wednesday. Shows will feature three Broadway classics and two Richmond premieres, including Mean Girls and Anastasia.

Dates and shows are as followed:

Jesus Christ Superstar: Feb. 23-28, 2021 (8 performances)

My Fair Lady: May 4-9, 2021 (8 performances)

Mean Girls: July 13-18, 2021 (8 performances)

Anastasia: August 3-9, 2021 (8 performances)

Hairspray: August 24-29 (8 performances)

Current subscribers can renew their subscriptions beginning Wednesday. New subscriptions will go on sale later this fall with exact date to be announced soon and individual show tickets will be announced as each performance approaches. Group sales opportunities will be available for all shows.

