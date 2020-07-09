Breaking News
Richmond’s top prosecutor asks for Herring’s opinion on Stoney’s authority to rush monument removals

Broadway in Richmond returns for 12th season, beginning Feb. 2021

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
Hairspray

Hairspray. (Photo – Chris Bennion and Jeremy Daniel)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The show must go on. Thus Broadway in Richmond is turning on the lights for their 12th season.

The 2021 Season Performance dates were announced Wednesday. Shows will feature three Broadway classics and two Richmond premieres, including Mean Girls and Anastasia.

Dates and shows are as followed:

  • Jesus Christ Superstar: Feb. 23-28, 2021 (8 performances)
  • My Fair Lady: May 4-9, 2021 (8 performances)
  • Mean Girls: July 13-18, 2021 (8 performances)
  • Anastasia: August 3-9, 2021 (8 performances)
  • Hairspray: August 24-29 (8 performances)

Click here to learn about additional package and group  information.

Current subscribers can renew their subscriptions beginning Wednesday. New subscriptions will go on sale later this fall with exact date to be announced soon and individual show tickets will be announced as each performance approaches. Group sales opportunities will be available for all shows.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events