Buildings damaged, glass shattered after protests in Richmond turn violent

The Sun Trust Building, located at 10th & Cary Street, was vandalized after demonstrators made their way through city streets. (Photos: 8News’ Quincy Tucker & Ben Dennis)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Demonstrations in Richmond turned violent Tuesday night, resulting in damage to several city buildings.

8News’ Ben Dennis reports that the James Center, Sun Trust and Wells Fargo buildings all sustained window damage after demonstrators roamed city streets.

Emergency response crews also responded to John Marshall Courts building for several broken windows.

Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving told 8News that law enforcement arrested some rioters. She did not say, however, how many people authorities took into custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.