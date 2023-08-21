RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond family is speaking out after their loved one, 26-year-old VanMeshia Proctor, was fatally struck by a car in the city’s east end. It happened along Littlepage Street on Aug. 12, and Proctor’s family believes it was intentional.

“When detectives came over, they watched the footage and they said you can tell by the video it was intentional,” said Marvin Battle, the victim’s brother. “We just want the right answers and justice.”

According to police, Proctor was found just before 6:30 a.m. Evidence indicated she had been hit by a car, but there was no sign of a car or driver at the scene. First responders took her to VCU Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

“We were all panicking because we didn’t know what was what,” Battle said. “Like, nine to 10 doctors came in and said VanMeshia has died, and I was torn to pieces when I got that news.”

For five days, family members say they were left in the dark about who killed Proctor, who they called “Henny.” However, on Aug. 17, 35-year-old Tierra Carter turned herself in to the Richmond Police Department.

Carter has been charged with felony hit and run and police say more charges are pending. Proctor’s family confirmed to 8News that Proctor and Carter knew each other.

“She was kind of her friend, they used to chat a few years back,” Battle said. “It was a jealous thing. We just want the right thing to happen.”

Battle told 8News that his sister’s smile has kept the family strong as they grieve. He said Proctor was a bus driver for schools in Chesterfield and Richmond.

26-year-old VanMeshia Proctor, was fatally struck by a car on Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Marvin Battle)

“The life of the party. She loved kids. She always had a smile on her face,” Battle said. “That smile … it tells it all.”

8News reached out to the Richmond Police Department about the additional charges. Detectives said they “are in consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the decision on additional charges will come at a later time.”

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712.