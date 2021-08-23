Business owner calls on Richmond Police to increase patrols after cars doing burnouts in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities responded to a series of calls over the weekend, including cars doing burnouts in Shockoe Bottom early Sunday morning.

Richmond Police said they received multiple reports of drivers doing burnouts at the intersection of 18th and East Main streets around 1:24 a.m.

In a video obtained by 8News, a large crowd is seen watching a driver make car doughnuts in the intersection.

When officers arrived, they said they did not see any reckless driving or illegal behavior. One car at the scene was cited for illegal parking.

Shockoe Bottom Neighborhood Association President David Napier is now calling on police to increase presence in the area to reduce what he calls lawlessness.

“Was that video acceptable behavior? If so, we need to know because we’re going to adjust our lives and futures accordingly,” Napier said.

Napier, who owns two businesses in Shockoe Bottom, said residents and businesses have a right to safety.

“Somebody at City Hall has got to say hey, this is what we will accept, this is what we won’t accept,” Napier said.

“With the influx of the student population and reopening of businesses, our entertainment district is at capacity. RPD will continue to patrol the area and clear high-traffic areas for crowd control,” police said in response to multiple calls of loud music, domestic disturbances, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving over the weekend.