Business owners, residents say lack of sidewalks in Scott’s Addition are ‘hazardous’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)–Residents and business owners in Scott’s Addition are pleading for Richmond city leaders to put more sidewalks in their neighborhood.

A few years ago, Richmond 300 conducted the Scott’s Addition Circulation Study which revealed 33 missing sidewalks in one of Richmond’s fastest-growing areas. Sandi Cauley, a member of the Scott’s Addition Business Association, said the group presented a list of priority roads that needed sidewalks to the mayor’s office.

“We got two of them, so there’s still quite a few that are missing that we need to be installed,” she said.

Crews stopped installing sidewalks in high foot-trafficked areas because of the pandemic, according to Cauley. But roads like Moore Street and Summit Avenue still need work to be done.

“I think that the city spends a lot of money or a lot of money was spent to get the Pulse line here, so people would forget their cars and use the mass transit so people can walk around,” she said. “We want to see that here. I want to see that, so we need help.”

Cauley has owned a yoga studio along Moore Street for several years, but said the lack of sidewalks is hazardous.

“There are very few streetlights, so at night people can’t see the roots on the ground. They get tripped up,” she said.

Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, who represents the 2nd district, said pedestrian safety continues to be a focus for the city council.

The Department of Public Works hired more staff and council members approved millions of dollars for various improvements across the city in this fiscal year.

According to Jordan, Vision Zero, an initiative promoting pedestrian safety, remains a priority for city leaders.

Cauley said she hasn’t heard back from city leaders on when they will continue adding sidewalks but hopes the improvements happen soon.