‘Buttercup’ the runaway calf finds new home

by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some good news! A cow that broke free in the city Saturday has a new farm to call home.

Richmond Police on Saturday lassoed in a five-month-old calf named “Buttercup.” Officers still aren’t sure how the five-month-old got loose on Barton Avenue, or who her original owner was. However, Richmond Animal Control took her in and found a family to adopt her.

“Buttercup” will now live on a 32-acre farm with another pet cow. The family’s daughter recently lost her steer to cancer, and they say “Buttercup” will be her new best friend!

