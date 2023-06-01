RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New this summer, Richmond Parks and Recreation has announced a first-of-its-kind event series at Byrd Park.
Jazz at the Fountain will occur on select Sundays at Fountain Lake from June through September. Families are invited to grab a lawn chair and a blanket and enjoy an afternoon of live music performed by some of Richmond’s best local talent to the backdrop of the lake.
Event dates:
- Sunday, June 4 — Performer: Chan Hall
- Sunday, July 1 — Performer: Michael Hawkins
- Sunday, Aug. 6 — Performer: Weldon Hill
- Sunday, Sept. 3 — Performer: Desiree Roots
Each performance will begin at 4 p.m.
Fountain Lake is located at 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd in Richmond.