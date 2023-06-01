Fountain Lake at Byrd Park in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New this summer, Richmond Parks and Recreation has announced a first-of-its-kind event series at Byrd Park.

Jazz at the Fountain will occur on select Sundays at Fountain Lake from June through September. Families are invited to grab a lawn chair and a blanket and enjoy an afternoon of live music performed by some of Richmond’s best local talent to the backdrop of the lake.

Event dates:

Sunday, June 4 — Performer: Chan Hall

— Performer: Chan Hall Sunday, July 1 — Performer: Michael Hawkins

— Performer: Michael Hawkins Sunday, Aug. 6 — Performer: Weldon Hill

— Performer: Weldon Hill Sunday, Sept. 3 — Performer: Desiree Roots

Each performance will begin at 4 p.m.

Fountain Lake is located at 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd in Richmond.