Bystanders asked to avoid Capitol Square as Byrd statue comes down tomorrow

FILE – House Majority Leader H. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, talks on a phone as he sits at the feet of the statue of former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd at Capitol Square in Richmond, Va. Saturday, March 13, 2010. A panel of Virginia legislators will discuss the removal of a statue of former governor and U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr., from the state Capitol grounds. Byrd was a staunch segregationist and the architect of massive resistance against integrating schools. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of General Services is scheduled to remove the statue of former Virginia governor Harry F. Byrd from the Capitol Square on Wednesday.

Byrd is remembered for his “massive resistance” to desegregating schools.

The statue removal process will begin at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to be completed by noon. During that time, Capitol Square will be closed to visitors. DGS says the closure is for “safety reasons.”

Once the 10-foot bronze statue, base and signage are removed they will be put into storage.