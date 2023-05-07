RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Café Beignet has announced that it will be closing its doors almost exactly one year after opening on North 17th Street in Shockoe Bottom.

According to an Instagram post, the cafe, which serves beignets and lattes, will have its last day of service Sunday, May 28. Cafe Beignet originally operated as a food truck but opened a brick-and-mortar location in Shockoe Bottom on May 27, 2022.

According to the post, the food truck will return next year, following a rebrand.

“For those of you who have supported the brick and mortar especially my regulars, thank you from the bottom of my heart!!” reads the post. “I look forward to returning and serving the BEST BEIGNETS in Richmond soon!”