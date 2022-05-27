RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cafe Beignet, a local-favorite food truck serving beignets and lattes, is no longer just a food truck.

Located at 3 North 17th Street in Shockoe Bottom, the brick and mortar Cafe Beignet had its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. In addition to the beignets and coffee normally served from the food truck, gumbo and red beans and rice with smoked sausage were also served.

The café is only accepting cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay at the moment, and although the truck will not be taken out of commission permanently, its operations will be suspended until further notice.

The café will be closed Monday and Tuesday and open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.