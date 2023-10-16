RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a Richmond café is asking for the community’s help tracking down an alleged hit-and-run driver who rammed into the business’s sign.

Christina Miller is the owner and CEO of Cameo Cakery & Café, located near the intersection of Libbie Avenue and Grove Avenue. She said someone backed up into her storefront’s sign and damaged it on Friday evening.

“Who would do that and, you know, damage this property and not own up to it?” she said.

Fiona Boyle, a staff member at the café, said she witnessed the crash.

“I saw this green Jeep just straight back into our sign, no hesitation,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ And then I just ran.”

Boyle said the driver didn’t stop and kept traveling down the street.

“One of the other servers had thankfully written down the license plate and I had gotten a photo of the car,” she said.

Richmond Police Department officers responded to the scene moments later. Miller posted photos of the car and the sign damage to social media hoping it could lead to tips.

“If that were me, I would’ve just owned it and faced it. That’s the right thing to do,” she said. “Not stopping and running like this makes it a lot worse.”

Photo: Nicole Dantzler, 8News

Miller said she and her husband opened the café two years ago. At the time, the custom-made sign cost about $4,000 and it took nearly three months to complete. Since the sign can’t be repaired, Miller is hoping to get a new one made as soon as she can.