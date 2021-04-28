Candlelight prayer being held tonight for mom and 3-month-old killed in Midlothian Turnpike shooting

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter is speaking out after Tuesday’s fatal shooting.

There will be a candlelight community prayer at The Belt Atlantic apartments Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. to honor the lives of the victims.

Stay with 8News for updates.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events