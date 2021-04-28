Candlelight prayer being held tonight for mom and 3-month-old killed in Midlothian Turnpike shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter is speaking out after Tuesday’s fatal shooting.
There will be a candlelight community prayer at The Belt Atlantic apartments Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. to honor the lives of the victims.
Stay with 8News for updates.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
- Mother and 3-month-old killed, 3 others shot Tuesday at Midlothian Turnpike apartment; 3 charged today in shooting
- Three charged in Midlothian Turnpike homicide that killed a mom and her 3-month-old baby