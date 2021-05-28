Capacity lifted, yet some restrictions remain at Richmond bars and restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Area restaurants and bars are bracing for a busy weekend now that restrictions have been eased. However, we’re finding that community members are still going to see some restrictions and limits in place.

Richmond Wine Station is a wine lover’s paradise with 80 bottles on tap to taste. Now, you can sip without the worry of social distancing.

“Of course, we are excited,” said Jeff Wells, founder of Richmond Wine Station.

Wells said he is eager to have people back, but he can’t allow full capacity just yet.

“It’s basically bittersweet because we are having a severe staffing problem,” he said.

Like many bars, breweries and restaurants in Richmond that we’ve been talking with – Wells just doesn’t have the help.

“We’ve cut our hours back,” Wells explained.

Some former employees found other work during the shutdown and aren’t coming back. He shared, “I think it’s the unemployment system. It’s not working very well, to say the least.”

Meantime Hotel Greene, the indoor mini-golf bar downtown hopes to score more patrons.

“We have switched from all reservations to walk-ins,” said Camille Hughes

Hughes is the operations manager of the hotel told 8News that some of their COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place.

“As for our golf course we are asking that everyone wear a face mask,” Hughes said.

Richmond Wine Station is hoping in a week or two people will start coming back to the workforce and they can return to their normal hours of operation.