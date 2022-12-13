RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Capital City Kwanzaa Festival will be returning to Richmond on Friday, Dec. 30.

The event will feature performances, workshops, children’s activities, food and more in a celebration of the year’s-end Kwanzaa holiday. According to the Elegba Folklore Society, there will also be thanksgiving, growth and a cultural affirmation of values.

Capital City Kwanzaa is the largest Kwanzaa celebration in Virginia — and therefore, one of the largest on the East Coast — according to the Elegba Folklore Society. The society’s first Richmond Kwanzaa festival was held in 1990 following the creation of the Kwanzaa program in 1986.

The event will run from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

For more details as well as admission prices, visit the Elegba Folklore Society’s website.