RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Capitol Police is asking for help identifying a man they say vandalized the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Brown’s Island earlier this month.

According to police, around 4 p.m. on Friday, May 13, a man rode his bicycle up to the monument and spent several minutes in the area before angrily confronting two women who had walked up to the statue.

After the two women left, the man was seen on security footage pulling on the statue and swinging from a bar and chain hard enough that it was bent and damaged.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a gold jacket, blue denim shorts, a grey or white knit cap and black and white shoes. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Capitol Police at 804-786-2568.