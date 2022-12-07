RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Capitol Police is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say broke into a state agency’s headquarters near Virginia Commonwealth University in November and tried to steal two vehicles.

According to police, the man pictured went into the parking garage of the Virginia Housing Development Authority’s building on the 600 block of South Belvidere Street at around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 26.

Photo: Capitol Police

While inside the parking garage, the man smashed the driver’s side windows of two vehicles, which is believed to have been in an attempt to steal them. He then used a parking sign to smash a glass door that led into the main building.

The man left the building through a cafeteria door and headed east towards South Second Street. He was captured by security cameras while inside the building.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Capitol Police Special Agent John Jones at (804) 786-2525