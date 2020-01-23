Capitol Police officer celebrates 92nd birthday

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Capitol Police is celebrating a special birthday Thursday.

Today marked the 92nd birthday of Joe Vass, an inventory and supply officer.

Vass has close to 80 years in public service, 30 of which were served in the military.

Help 8News in wishing Officer Vass a Happy Birthday!

