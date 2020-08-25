Capitol Police seek woman accused of leaving 5 threatening voicemails

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
Cheryl L. Easter

Virginia Capitol Police have obtained a warrant charging a woman with leaving threatening
telephone messages at Capitol Square.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 59-year-old woman is wanted after being charged with leaving threatening telephone messages at Capitol Square, according to Virginia Capitol Police.

Law enforcement named Cheryl L. Easter in the warrant obtained Tuesday, Aug. 25, on a single count of use of profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways, according to a release. Easter allegedly left five voicemails Monday, Aug. 24, at the Supreme Court of Virginia in which she threatened to use a gun to kill people at a post office.

Easter, 59, is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 113 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She is believed to be living in the Petersburg area.

Anyone with information about Easter can call Capitol Police at (804) 786-2568 and ask to speak with the investigator on duty.

