Capitol Square closed, safety measures being put in place ahead of possible demonstrations in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Authorities are preparing for possible demonstrations in the City of Richmond over the next few days after threats were made against State Capitol buildings across the country.

The FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington D.C. in the days leading up to inauguration day.

The Department of General Services is preparing Capitol Grounds for possible unrest, which is closed starting Thursday, January 14 until Thursday, January 21.

Access to certain state buildings will be restricted from Saturday, January 16 through Thursday January 21.

DGS says these safety measures are subject to change based on the situation.

Safety concerns are also prompting Richmond Police to be on high alert ahead of Lobby Day.

Signs banning firearms will be placed around the city to remind people that they are banned at permitted events as well as areas near permitted events.

Sign at the intersection of 9th and Grace Street.

Road closures will also be in effect starting at 6 a.m. Sunday, January 17 and lasting through 6 p.m. Monday, January 18th. The following roads will be closed:

9th Street between E. Main Street and E. Broad Street

10th Street between E. Cary Street and Bank Street

East Main Street between 14th Street and 9th Street

Bank Street between 14th Street and Governor Street

Franklin Street between 8th and 9th Streets

Franklin Street between 7th and 8th Streets

East Grace Street between 8th and 9th Streets

East Grace Street between 7th and 8th Streets

12th Street between Cary Street and Bank Street

Monument Avenue between Meadow Street and Lombardy Street

Allen Avenue between W. Grace Street and Park Avenue

*Additional roads may be closed temporarily as needed