Capitol Square reopens after weeks of protests in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Capitol Square reopened to the public Monday after being closed for weeks amid protests against police brutality and racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

According to a joint statement from the Department of General Services and Capitol Police, there will be restrictions on which gates can be used and hours will be limited from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All gates around Capitol Square, with the exception of the ones near the Bell Tower — which is located at the corner of 9th and Franklin streets — and the Patrick Henry Building, will remain closed until further notice. The gates that will remained closed “may reopen during the coming days,” the release stated.

